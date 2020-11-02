The Town of Hearst Declares A State of Emergency

October 31, 2020

With the appearance of new COVID-19 cases in Hearst in the last few days, the Town of Hearst has declared a state of emergency due to the high risk of community exposure to COVID-19.

“It’s not an easy decision to make. The Porcupine Health Unit determines there is an increased risk of exposure in Hearst currently and we must act quickly. This is sad news for families and children who are looking forward to Halloween. Unfortunately, the situation is getting worse by the day, which brings us to this decision. If we want to have the chance of celebrating Christmas as a family, we have to act now” said Mayor Roger Sigouin.

The Porcupine Health Unit issued a press release on October 30th in which it strongly recommends that all Hearst residents take extra precautions and heighten vigilance.

“As many of you are aware, there has been an increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases. While community exposure is probable in every community, the Porcupine Health Unit is concerned about an increased risk of community exposure in the town of Hearst,” says Dr. Catton.

With this declaration, the Town of Hearst urges its residents to avoid Halloween gatherings and parties this Saturday, October 31st, and strongly recommends to not allow trick-or-treating and to stay home to decrease the risk of exposure and spread of the virus. A reminder that Ontario Regulation 364/20 limits public or social gatherings to a maximum of 10 people indoors or 25 people outdoors. The Ontario Provincial Police will be patrolling this weekend to enforce the limits on public or social gatherings.

Please note that the candy collecting activities at the community pavilion and the drive-in will unfortunately be canceled.

The Town of Hearst and the members of the Community Emergency Committee are asking for everyone’s cooperation during this difficult period. We thank you for your understanding and wish you a happy Halloween despite these trying circumstances.