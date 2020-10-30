Today, Ross Romano, Minister of Colleges and Universities, issued the following statement to remind students and faculty in the postsecondary sector to celebrate Halloween safely this year:

“Our number one priority is the health and safety of our students, faculty and staff at all of Ontario’s publicly-assisted colleges and universities. Ontario’s postsecondary sector has shown tremendous leadership in responding to COVID-19 and highlighting the province’s public health guidelines. We ask for your continued cooperation and support as we head into the colder months.

With Halloween weekend upon us, I remind Ontario’s postsecondary students and faculty to follow public health advice and measures in order to ensure you are keeping yourself, your friends, and your families safe. We understand that students want to socialize and celebrate during Halloween, but we need to do our part this weekend and help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

To have a safe Halloween, skip the party and celebrate differently this year:

avoid gatherings with people outside of your household;

stay home if you feel ill or have symptoms even if they are mild;

wash your hands often and thoroughly, or use hand sanitizer, especially when handing out treats;

consider using tongs or other similar tools to hand out treats rather than leaving them in a bucket or bowl for children to grab; and

consider safe and creative ways to enjoy Halloween.

Check with your local public health unit for any additional advice, guidelines or restrictions that may be in place in your region.

I also want to remind students that violating public health guidelines may result in potentially serious sanctions being imposed by your particular postsecondary institution, or local public health/ municipal officials. However, there is no sanction more serious than to cause, or contribute to the spread of COVID-19 to your friends, family, and loved ones. Our students are all adults and I know they will act responsibly. Together, we will all do our part to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and ensure that Ontarians remain safe and healthy.”