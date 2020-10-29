SE OPP – Investigate Collision South of Wawa

On October 29, 2020, at approximately 1:30 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a single motor vehicle collision on Highway 17 about 10 kilometers south of Wawa.

The vehicle passenger was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries and later succumbed to them. The driver sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Members of the OPP Traffic Incident Management Enforcement Team (T.I.M.E.) attended and processed the scene. The investigation is still on-going and further information will be released as it becomes available.