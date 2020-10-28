Happenings at First United Church Wawa – All Saint’s Day

Although we cannot meet for Worship together you may like to read the Scriptures for 01 November 2020.

Revelation 7 : 9-17 They will hunger no more & thirst no more.

Psalm 34: 1-10, 22 Taste & see that God is good.

1 John 3: 1-3 What we will be has not yet been revealed.

Matthew 5: 1-12 The Beatitudes.

To Ponder: Who are the living saints you know ?

Who are those who’ve left this life?

How have they touched or influenced your way of living?

Lorna Chiupka, Kaireen Morrison & Maria Reid are preparing Bulletins for Morning Worship each Sunday & deliver them. If you would like to be included please call 856-1518

The U.C. W. requests that ALL items for the next THRIFT SHOP be saved at Home as we cannot enter the Church TO SORT.