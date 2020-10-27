The LDHC Foundation Thanks the Rotary Club of Wawa

Rotary President, Liz Talian-Clarke and Rotary member, Hazma Khan presented a cheque for $8,000 to the Foundation board members Anne Zamolo and Lorraine Pihelgas on October 24, 2020. Thank you to the Rotary Club of Wawa for making this generous donation towards the purchase of a new washer/disinfector and sterilizer for the Medical Device Reprocessing Department.

To date the Rotary Club of Wawa has donated a total of $30,150 to the Foundation! The Foundation thanks the Rotary Club of Wawa for their continued support of the enhancement of health care services provided at the Lady Dunn Health Centre

For more information about the Foundation or how to donate, contact the Foundation at 705-856-2335 extension 3147, email us at [email protected] or follow us on Facebook & Instagram @LDHCFoundation.

Generous Hearts ~ the key to a healthy future.