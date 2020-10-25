Morning News – October 25

Weather – A mix of sun and cloud. Wind up to 15 km/h. High zero. Wind chill minus 6 this morning. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight – Cloudy with 70 percent chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 7. Wind chill minus 3 this evening and minus 9 overnight.

Status of cases in Algoma

Tested (1) Confirmed

cases Active

cases Resolved

cases (2) Deceased 52,329 41 2 39 0 Updated: October 23, 2020, 11:30 a.m. (1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.

Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.

News Tidbits:

From Thursday, October 22 to Friday , October 23, the Sault Ste. Marie Airport recorded 42.6mm in rainfall.

Lake Superior Provincial Park received an estimated 8 cm of snow on Friday, October 23rd.

The most recent case of COVID-19 appears to have been an employee at the Fit4Less fitness club. All close contacts have been notified according to APH’s policies.