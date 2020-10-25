Morning News – October 25

Weather – A mix of sun and cloud. Wind up to 15 km/h. High zero. Wind chill minus 6 this morning. UV index 2 or low.
Tonight – Cloudy with 70 percent chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 7. Wind chill minus 3 this evening and minus 9 overnight.
Status of cases in Algoma
|Tested (1)
|Confirmed
cases
|Active
cases
|Resolved
cases (2)
|Deceased
|52,329
|41
|2
|39
|0
|Updated: October 23, 2020, 11:30 a.m.
(1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.
(2) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.
- These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.
- Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.
News Tidbits:
From Thursday, October 22 to Friday , October 23, the Sault Ste. Marie Airport recorded 42.6mm in rainfall.
Lake Superior Provincial Park received an estimated 8 cm of snow on Friday, October 23rd.
The most recent case of COVID-19 appears to have been an employee at the Fit4Less fitness club. All close contacts have been notified according to APH’s policies.
