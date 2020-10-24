SE OPP Wawa – Officers Charge Wawa man with breach after dispute

On October 22, 2020, at approximately 8:30 a.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to dispute on Mission Road in Wawa.

The investigation revealed that the accused had breached one of their court ordered conditions. As a result, Stephan THERRIEN, 33 years-of-age, from Wawa, was arrested and charged with the following:

Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court, contrary to section 145(5)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC).

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on December 7, 2020, in Wawa.