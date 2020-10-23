Morning News – October 23

Weather – Periods of snow. Local amount 2 cm. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this afternoon. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 7 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Snow ending late this evening then partly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 10. Wind chill minus 7 this evening.

Status of cases in Algoma

Tested (1) Confirmed

cases Active

cases Resolved

cases (2) Deceased 51,917 41 2 39 0 Updated: October 22, 2020 (1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.

Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.

News Tidbits:



There were no new fires in the Northeast Region by late afternoon on October 22. There are no active fires in the region. The fire hazard is low across the Northeast Region.

There were no new forest fires confirmed in the Northwest Region by the afternoon of October 22. At the time of this update there are no active fires in the region. The forest fire hazard is low across the Northwest Region.

The Thunder Bay Art Gallery is presenting a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for residents in Northern Ontario with the opening of the Maud Lewis exhibition on October 22. The exhibition will offer visitors to the Gallery an unrivalled look at the work of one of Canada’s most beloved folk artists with over 130 paintings on display. Her paintings describe a way of life in the Maritimes that was rapidly changing, as the horse and buggy gave way to the automobile and small-scale net fishing was overtaken by industrial fisheries.

Lewis’s work is built around the serial repetition of images, symbols and motifs. From patterns of cats and kittens, to rustic images of horse-drawn carts and oxen, to breezy scenes of ships in the harbour, Lewis’s work appealed to audiences nostalgic for cheerful depictions of rural life in Atlantic Canada. Her mastery of colour, endless compositional variety and exuberant vernacular style also mark her as one of Canada’s most formally inventive folk artists.

ABOUT MAUD LEWIS

Lewis was raised in the town of Yarmouth, Nova Scotia, the daughter of a blacksmith. Until her final days, she would revisit in her paintings the happy scenes of her childhood. Hers was an art of unbridled joy, despite the many harrowing setbacks she faced such as her rheumatoid arthritis, which worsened as she progressed toward adulthood, the early deaths of her parents, and her troubled marriage.

MAUD LEWIS opens to the public on October 22, and will remain on view through January 3, 2021

Maud Lewis was organized and circulated by the McMichael Canadian Art Collection and curated by Sarah Milroy, Chief Curator

Dissapointed to hear that the NHL cancels the All Star Game.

Matthew Anderson, President and CEO of Ontario Health, Dr. Barbara Yaffe, Associate Chief Medical Officer of Health, and Dr. Vanessa Allen, Chief, Medical Microbiology, Public Health Ontario Laboratory, will hold a briefing via teleconference only on COVID-19 testing at 11 this morning.

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, and Todd Smith, Minister of Children, Community and Social Services, to make an announcement at 1 p.m.

Jeff Yurek, Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks, will be joined by representatives of the London Food Coalition and Youth Opportunities Unlimited to make an announcement as part of Waste Reduction Week, about Ontario’s investment to support more surplus food getting to people and communities during the COVID-19 outbreak this afternoon.