Happenings at First United Church Wawa- 21st Sunday after Pentecost

Although we cannot meet for Worship together you may like to read the Scriptures for 25 October 2020.
Deuteronomy 34: 1-12     Moses dies & is buried in Moab.
Psalm 90                              O God, our help in ages past.
1 Thessalonians 2: 1-8    We care for you like a nurse tenderly
                                               cares for her own children.
Matthew 22: 34-46   Love God; love your neighbour as yourself.
To Ponder:    When have you been tested in your life or in your faith ?  What were the circumstances?  How did you respond ?
Gathering  Pentecost 2   2020  pg. 16 – used with permission
Lorna Chiupka, Kaireen Morrison & Maria Reid are preparing  Bulletins for Morning Worship each Sunday & deliver them.
If you would like to be included please call 856-1518
The U.C. W. requests that ALL items for the next THRIFT SHOP be saved at Home as we cannot enter the Church TO SORT.
