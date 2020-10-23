Happenings at First United Church Wawa- 21st Sunday after Pentecost

Although we cannot meet for Worship together you may like to read the Scriptures for 25 October 2020.

Deuteronomy 34: 1-12 Moses dies & is buried in Moab.

Psalm 90 O God, our help in ages past.

1 Thessalonians 2: 1-8 We care for you like a nurse tenderly

cares for her own children.

Matthew 22: 34-46 Love God; love your neighbour as yourself.

To Ponder: When have you been tested in your life or in your faith ? What were the circumstances? How did you respond ?

Gathering Pentecost 2 2020 pg. 16 – used with permission

Lorna Chiupka, Kaireen Morrison & Maria Reid are preparing Bulletins for Morning Worship each Sunday & deliver them.

If you would like to be included please call 856-1518

The U.C. W. requests that ALL items for the next THRIFT SHOP be saved at Home as we cannot enter the Church TO SORT.