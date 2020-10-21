SE OPP Wawa – Wawa Man Charged with Operation while Impaired

On October 16, 2020, at approximately 6:00 p.m., a member of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) observed a pickup truck that was swerving into the oncoming lane on Churchill Avenue in Wawa.

Police stopped the vehicle and determined that the driver was impaired by alcohol. As a result of the investigation, Michael SKOURIS, 57 years-of-age, from Wawa, was arrested and charged with the following:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC), and

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the CC.

The driver was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension (ADLS) and the vehicle was impounded for 7 days.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on November 9, 2020, in Wawa.