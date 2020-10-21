Results of Catch the Ace: Week 6

Congratulations to Doris Jacques, winner of Week 6 of the Foundation’s Catch the Ace Lottery! The Foundation is happy to announce that the progressive jackpot continues to grow; it sits at $2,871 as Week 7 begins.

Here are the final numbers for Week 6:

Weekly Pot: $303 & Progressive Pot: $2,871

Winner: Doris Jacques, her envelope #23 revealed the Queen of Hearts.

Tickets are on sale from Wednesdays at 11 am and remain available for purchase until the following Tuesday at 8 pm. Tickets are available at the following prices:

60 tickets for $20

10 tickets for $10

3 tickets for $5

Get your tickets and view the past weekly winners at www.ldhcface.ca. By participating in the fundraiser you are helping to raise $125,000 for a new washer/disinfector and sterilizer for the Medical Device Reprocessing Department. Thank you to each and every supporter of this fundraiser.

Lottery Licence #11949

For more details and/or information about the LDHC Foundation Catch the Ace raffle or how to donate, please contact the Foundation office at 705-856-2335 extension 3147 or email at [email protected].

Generous Hearts ~ the key to a healthy future.