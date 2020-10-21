Morning News – October 20

Weather – Snow becoming mixed with rain this morning and ending later this morning then mainly cloudy and 60 percent chance of snow or rain changing to 60 percent chance of rain showers or drizzle near noon. Snowfall amount 2 cm. Wind becoming west 30 km/h gusting to 50 late this morning. High 6. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of rain showers changing to 30 percent chance of flurries near midnight. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light near midnight. Low zero.

Status of cases in Algoma

Tested (1) Confirmed

cases Active

cases Resolved

cases (2) Deceased 51,285 40 1 39 0 Updated: October 20, 2020 (1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.

Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.

News Tidbits:



Hwy 11 Closed in Matheson area due to a collision (06:30 a.m.)

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, Michael Tibollo, Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, and Jill Dunlop, Associate Minister of Children and Women’s Issues, to make an announcement at 1 p.m.