Morning News – October 20

Weather – Mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries early this morning. Clearing this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 3. Wind chill minus 5 this morning. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight – Increasing cloudiness. Snow beginning near midnight. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 1 with temperature rising to plus 1 by morning. Wind chill minus 5 this evening.

Statistics from Algoma Public Health:

From the APH Website, “As the province transitions to using a new case and contact management tool across all local public health units, APH is updating the process we use to calculate the number of tests being done in Algoma. Over the coming weeks, we will be using more automated methods to collect and report data, to improve efficiency and accuracy, and to decrease reporting workloads for our community partners. Thank you for your patience as we make these important changes. We will be updating this webpage soon with more data, to provide Algoma residents with an accurate, up-to-date, and meaningful picture of COVID-19 cases and testing in Algoma. ”



Tested (1) 51,168 Positive 40 Deceased 0 Resolved (2) 39 Updated: October 19, 2020

(1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

News Tidbits:



There were no new fires in the Northeast Region by late afternoon on October 19. There are no active fires in the region. The fire hazard is low across the Northeast Region.

There were no new forest fires confirmed in the Northwest Region by the afternoon of October 19. At the time of this update there is one active fire, Nipigon 70 in the region. It is under control. The forest fire hazard is mainly low with a few areas of moderate hazard scattered across the region.

Non-essential travel restrictions with the United States will be extended until November 21st, 2020. There have been some easing of restrictions allowing extended family members of Canadian citizens and permanent residents into the country. Today, international students will be allowed into Canada.

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education, to make an announcement at 1 p.m.