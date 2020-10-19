Santa has a great big smile today!

Santa and all the happy ‘elves’ had huge smiles as Tracey Toffner, Tim Hortons – Wawa presented the Wawa Christmas Hamper Fund (WCHF) with $2,890.70.

During the Smile Cookie Campaign, 700+ cookies a day were decorated by Tim Hortons-Wawa staff and volunteers, Elizabeth Campbell, Heather Campbell, Bill and Margret Chapman, Elizabeth Collins, Grace Dereski, Dorothy Egan, Marla Jones, Robin Marshall-Davidson, Gayle Robert and Richard Watson – with each day’s creations – SOLD OUT!

Robin Marshall-Davidson, Secretary for the WCHF explained, “COVID has put a damper on this year and we anticipate higher numbers needing hampers. We wish to let businesses, services and families know, we accept donations throughout the year for the Wawa Christmas Hamper Fund. You may send your donation to Wawa Christmas Hamper Fund, P.O. Box 1365, Wawa, On P0S 1K0. We are a registered charity and your generous donation will receive a tax receipt.”