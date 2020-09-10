Smile Cookie Campaign Begins September 14 – Support the Wawa Christmas Hamper Fund

Every year, Tim Hortons holds their Smile Cookie Campaign, a one week event, with proceeds being donated to local charities.

In Wawa, past beneficiaries include:

2019 – Community Living Algoma

2018 – The THRIVE Child Development Centre and its Foundation ($2,542),

2017 – CHADWIC Home ($2,316),

2016 –

2015 – LDHC Foundation’s Telemetry Unit ($2,800 + 40)

2014 – North Algoma Literacy Coalition

2013 – Wawa Christmas Hamper Fund ($2,186)

2012 – Wawa School Breakfast Programs

2011 – Alzheimer’s Society – Wawa Branch ($2,084)

2010 – LDHC Oncology Unit ($2,169)

2009 – Wawa Food Bank ($2,200)

2008 – Wawa Food Bank ($1,540)

2007 – Wawa Food Bank (est $770)

Tim Horton’s has chosen to donate all the 2020 proceeds for their freshly baked and smiley-faced chocolate chunk cookies to the Wawa Christmas Hamper Fund starting September 14th -20th, 2020.

As in the past, should you wish to purchase a dozen or more cookies, please fill out the form below and bring it in two days prior to your event date.

The Smile Cookie campaign started in 1996 to help raise funds for the Hamilton Children’s Hospital in Ontario and has grown to become a major fundraising event at Tim Hortons restaurants across North America.