Wawa Christmas Hamper – Thank you

This year the Wawa Christmas Hamper Fund was fortunate to be the recipient of the Tim Horton’s Smile Cookie Campaign hosted by Tim Horton’s in Wawa.

Tim Horton’s, Tracey Toffner staff and volunteers, Elizabeth Campbell, Heather Campbell, Bill and Margret Chapman, Elizabeth Collins, Grace Dereski, Dorothy Egan, Marla Jones, Robin Marshall-Davidson ,Gayle Robert and Richard Watson, were busy decorating appx.700 cookies per day from Sept 14-20th during the campaign. Each day was sold out. Wow, unbelievable!!

On Friday, Oct. 16th Tracey Toffner presented the Wawa Christmas Hamper Fund Committee and SANTA, with a nice cheque for $2890. Santa, thanks for taking time out of your busy schedule to help us receive the cheque, we know you are very busy making toys for the girls and boys around the world. Way to go Wawa and area,!!!! THANK YOU for buying up all the cookies during this campaign!! We couldn’t have done it without you. The committee would like to thank Tim Horton’s for your generous donation along with Micheal and Cheryl-Ann Paquette for your donation towards feeding hungry families at Christmas.

COVID has put a damper on this year and we anticipate higher numbers needing hampers. We wish to let businesses, services and families know, /*we accept donations throughout the year for the Wawa Christmas Hamper Fund. You may send your donation to Wawa Christmas Hamper Fund, P.O. Box 1365, Wawa, On P0S 1K0. We are a registered charity and your generous donation will receive a tax receipt. For more information, please contact Chair, Richard Watson at 75-856-4969 email [email protected] or Secretary, Robin Marshall-Davidson 705-856-7016, [email protected]

SOURCE – Robin Marshall-Davidson, Wawa Christmas Hamper Fund