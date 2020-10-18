PAGE, Laura Jane

After a long and courageous battle with MS, at the Extendicare Maple View, on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the age of 58.

Beloved daughter of Dave Page (late Joan) and Connie Walsh (late Don). Dear sister of Janice Goodings (Shawn), Judy Moore (Marcel Provost), Melanie Emond (Regis), Lindsey Blakely (Jim) and Tracy Buckler (Philip). Special aunt of Adam, Oliver and Walker Goodings, Mackenzie, Matthew and Taylor Moore, Alex and Nicole Emond, Shannon and Claire Blakely and Ian Buckler. Childhood best friend of Wendy Neveu (David) and their children Christopher, Andrew and James. Laura is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins.

We would like to thank the staff at Maple View (Echo Bay) for their care and compassion.

Memorial donations (payable by cheque or online) to MS Society would be appreciated.

