Morning News – October 17

Weather – A few flurries ending early this morning then cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries this morning. Periods of snow beginning late this afternoon. Periods of rain near Lake Superior. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h late this morning. High plus 5. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Periods of snow changing to periods of rain this evening and ending overnight then cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Periods of rain near Lake Superior early this evening. Local snowfall amount 2 cm inland. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 this evening then southwest 30 gusting to 50 after midnight. Low plus 2.

Statistics from Algoma Public Health:

From the APH Website, “As the province transitions to using a new case and contact management tool across all local public health units, APH is updating the process we use to calculate the number of tests being done in Algoma. Over the coming weeks, we will be using more automated methods to collect and report data, to improve efficiency and accuracy, and to decrease reporting workloads for our community partners. Thank you for your patience as we make these important changes. We will be updating this webpage soon with more data, to provide Algoma residents with an accurate, up-to-date, and meaningful picture of COVID-19 cases and testing in Algoma. ”



Tested (1) 50,197 Positive 39 Deceased 0 Resolved (2) 36 Updated: October 16, 2020

(1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

News Tidbits:



The Ontario Colleges Athletic Association (OCAA) and Ontario University Athletics (OUA) announced the cancellation of winter sports on Thursday, October 15, 2020.

Canadian Pacific Railway has purchased full ownership of the 2.6 kilometre Detroit River Tunnel connecting Windsor and Detroit for $312 million (U.S.)