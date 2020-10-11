Morning News – October 10th

Weather – Mainly sunny. High 12. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight – A few clouds. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h this evening. Low plus 2.

Statistics from Algoma Public Health:

From the APH Website, “As the province transitions to using a new case and contact management tool across all local public health units, APH is updating the process we use to calculate the number of tests being done in Algoma. Over the coming weeks, we will be using more automated methods to collect and report data, to improve efficiency and accuracy, and to decrease reporting workloads for our community partners. Thank you for your patience as we make these important changes. We will be updating this webpage soon with more data, to provide Algoma residents with an accurate, up-to-date, and meaningful picture of COVID-19 cases and testing in Algoma. ”



Tested (1) 48,139 Positive 39 Deceased 0 Resolved (2) 34 Updated: October 10, 2020

(1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

News Tidbits:



If you are a Monopoly player… The Sault Walmart has Sault Ste. Marie-Opoly for sale!

A huge congratulations to Tom Sinclair, artist in Sault Ste. Marie who painted seven Thunderbirds surrounding Bagonageezhik and did ceremony honouring ancestors at the Royal Ontario Museum yesterday. He explains in a fb post that in an act of reconciliation, the ROM allowed him to do the painting, “For the seven clans and Seven grandfather teachings. For the Seven Oaks in Fort Frances. For the burial mounds that were removed. For all our relations. To make a better path for the future. The first steps in rebuilding relationships. Eternally grateful.”



He explained about the pictographs, “There will be 7 small thunderbirds. In honour of the 7 clans. And the 7 grandfather teachings. In the shape of the star constellation commonly called the 7 sisters. The Pleiades. In Ojibway culture it’s known as Bagonageezhik. The hole in the sky, the entrance to Gods Lodge. It will reconnect our lost ancestors home again. This not just for those of us who have family members bundles or bones in the museum. This is for all people. An act of Reconciliation I am honoured and blessed to be a part of on Thanksgiving Weekend.”