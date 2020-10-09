SSM OPP – Participating in Operation Impact

Members of the Sault Ste. Marie Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) will be participating in Operation Impact this Thanksgiving long weekend which runs from Friday October 9 to Monday October 12, 2020.

The campaign focuses on increasing public compliance with safe driving measures and targets the following behaviours known as the “Big Four”:

Alcohol/drug impaired driving

Seatbelt compliance

Aggressive driving (including speeding)

Distracted driving

Every person that operates a motor vehicle has a responsibility to ensure that they are doing their part to keep themselves, their passengers and those they share the road with safe.