Morning News – October 8th

Weather – Showers. Risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming south 20 km/h late this morning. High 14. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight – A few showers ending late this evening then mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 8.

Statistics from Algoma Public Health:

From the APH Website, “As the province transitions to using a new case and contact management tool across all local public health units, APH is updating the process we use to calculate the number of tests being done in Algoma. Over the coming weeks, we will be using more automated methods to collect and report data, to improve efficiency and accuracy, and to decrease reporting workloads for our community partners. Thank you for your patience as we make these important changes. We will be updating this webpage soon with more data, to provide Algoma residents with an accurate, up-to-date, and meaningful picture of COVID-19 cases and testing in Algoma. ”



Tested (1) 47,743 Positive 37 Deceased 0 Resolved (2) 34 Updated: October 8, 2020

(1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

News Tidbits

There were no new fires in the Northeast Region by late afternoon on October 8. There are no active fires in the region. The fire hazard is low across the Northeast Region, except for the southeasternmost part of the region, which is showing a moderate hazard.

There were no new forest fires confirmed in the Northwest Region by the afternoon of October 8. At the time of this update there are no active fires in the region. The forest fire hazard is low to moderate across the Northwest Region.

The next Ontario Forest Fire update will be on October 13th, 2020.

Congratulations to Kaireen Morrison – she won the Wawa Public Library’s Alzheimer Prize Package! Library staff say, “Thank you for your support! Thank you to everyone who donated to Social with a Purpose!”

Dr. Tepper is the Ministry of Education’s first Education Health Advisor and his appointment began on October 6, 2020 and will last until the end of the 2020-21 school year. Dr. Tepper has been given a mandate to work collaboratively with Dr. David Williams, Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Dirk Huyer, Coordinator of the Provincial Outbreak Response, partner ministries, school boards and frontline partners to help ensure ongoing adherence to Ontario’s school reopening plan.