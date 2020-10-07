Morning News – October 7th

Weather – Cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers this morning. Clearing this afternoon. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h near noon. High 9. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight – Increasing cloudiness. 60 percent chance of showers overnight. Fog patches developing late this evening and dissipating before morning. Low plus 3.

Statistics from Algoma Public Health:

From the APH Website, “As the province transitions to using a new case and contact management tool across all local public health units, APH is updating the process we use to calculate the number of tests being done in Algoma. Over the coming weeks, we will be using more automated methods to collect and report data, to improve efficiency and accuracy, and to decrease reporting workloads for our community partners. Thank you for your patience as we make these important changes. We will be updating this webpage soon with more data, to provide Algoma residents with an accurate, up-to-date, and meaningful picture of COVID-19 cases and testing in Algoma. ”



Tested (1) 46,896 Note: The intended number for Oct 5 was 46,576 not 47,576 that was posted. This was a typo error on our part. Positive 37 Deceased 0 Resolved (2) 34 Updated: October 5, 2020

(1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

News Tidbits

It is a dying sport – ham radios/scanners. However, this week, an amateur radio operator has taken it to a new level. In BC, he picked up a radio signal … from Mars. It came from NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter flying just 274 km above the Red Planet’s surface. Click here to give it a listen.

Prabmeet Sarkaria, Associate Minister of Small Business and Red Tape Reduction and Peter Bethlenfalvy, President of the Treasury Board, will make an announcement about steps Ontario is taking to help small businesses at 9:45 a.m.

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, and Michael Tibollo, Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, to make an announcement at 1 p.m.