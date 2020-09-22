ONWA to become RNAO Best Practice Spotlight Organization

The Ontario Native Women’s Association (ONWA) and the Registered Nurses of Ontario (RNAO) have entered into a collaborative partnership in order for ONWA to attain the designation of Best Practice Spotlight Organization (BPSO). ONWA is part of the first cohort of Indigenous BPSO’s which will support ONWA in promoting the health, well-being and safety of Indigenous women across the province.

As part of this project, ONWA will be implementing two Best Practice Guidelines: Woman Abuse: Screening, Identification and Initial Response, and Promoting Nicotine Free Wellness in Indigenous individuals, families and communities. This work builds upon ONWA’s existing commitment to ending violence against Indigenous women and supporting healthy families and communities.

The overall purpose of the Woman Abuse Screening, Identification and Initial Responseguideline is to facilitate routine universal screening for woman abuse by ONWAs frontline programs and staff.

The overall purpose of the Promoting Nicotine Free Health in Indigenous Individuals, Families and Communities guideline, is to provide evidence-based and culturally safe ways to reduce the negative impacts of nicotine in Indigenous communities.

“Congratulations to the Ontario Native Women’s Association, one of our first social services BPSOs, for launching your journey… thank you so much for the effort, expertise and strength that you will put into this program. From the RNAO, the entire board of directors, President Morgan Hoffarth, myself Doris Grispun, CEO and the entire staff, we thank you endlessly. We will be shining light into your success and accomplishments”

The RNAO is the professional body representing registered nurses, nurse practitioners and nursing students in Ontario. The Mission of the RNAO is to advocate for healthy public policy, promote excellence in nursing practice, and empower nurses to actively influence and shape decisions that affect the profession and the public they serve.

“The Ontario Native Women’s Association (ONWA) is honoured to be part of the first cohort of Indigenous BPSO’s, and the first social service organization to participate in the project. We are looking forward to bridging Indigenous wise practices and mainstream best practices in the delivery of vital services in our communities. We look forward to new partnerships, collaborations and shared learning in the months and years ahead.” ONWA Executive Director Cora McGuire-Cyrette.

The mission of ONWA is to empower and support all indigenous women and their families in the province of Ontario through research, advocacy, policy development and programs that focus on local, regional and provincial activities.

To learn more about the BPSO project, visit www.onwa.ca or www.rnao.ca