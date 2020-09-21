Breaking News

East Algoma OPP – E-Bike Driver Charged with Assault

On September 18, 2020, at approximately 6:46 p.m., members of the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a disturbance outside the Elliot Lake detachment.

 

The complainant had reported travelling on Hillside Drive South in his vehicle attempting to overtake an E-bike. The E-bike immediately cut left directly in front of the complainant’s vehicle, causing them to stop abruptly. A verbal dispute ensued and the E-bike operator proceeded to take a U-lock off the bike and threaten the complainant with it. Both parties later attended the OPP detachment and continued to argue outside.

 

After police investigation, the E-bike operator was arrested and charged. Joshua BAINES, 36 years of age, of Elliot Lake, was charged with:

 

  • Assault with a Weapon, contrary to section 267(a) of the Criminal Code (CC).

 

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on December 1, 2020.

