All schools in Ontario’s 12 French-language school boards have come together more than ever to celebrate Franco-Ontarian Day. This virtual provincial week marks in a new way the celebration of Franco-Ontarians from September 21 to 25.

Those responsible for cultural promotion and awareness activities for Ontario’s 12 French-language school boards, in partnership with the Ontario Ministry of Education, ensured that the annual Franco-Ontarian celebration was highlighted and celebrated in a big way and virtually, despite the ban on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Live events at specific times, dedicated online resources, and educational activities to take place in the classroom: this is an unprecedented edition. Several organizations also contributed to this week’s programming, including TFO, FESFO, l’AFO, Le Réveil, L’écho d’un Peuple, Le Festival Franco, Amandine and Rosalie, and la Cité Collégiale. All this is accessible and made available to teachers via the mondrapeaufranco.ca website starting on Friday, September 18.

The COVID-19 pandemic will not prevent students and all school communities from celebrating with pride their identity and their belonging to the Francophonie in Ontario, albeit virtually, this year! An official flag-raising ceremony will take place at the provincial level via a live broadcast on Friday, September 25, stating at 10:45 a.m. It will be broadcast at mondrapeaufranco.ca .

The provincial final of FLIPFEST, a public speaking competition organized by FLIP TFO during the 2019-2020 school year, is also part of the celebrations. The live broadcast will take place on September 25, from 9 to 10:30 a.m., at mondrapeaufranco.ca. For more information and to discover the full program of the week’s activities, visit the website: mondrapeaufranco.ca. On this day in honour of Franco-Ontarians, all are encouraged to wear green and white coloured clothing and be proud to be Franco-Ontarians. Happy Franco-Ontarian Day!

You can follow the various participations of Ontario’s 12 French-language school boards on their respective social media.

