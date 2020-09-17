2021 Canada Summer Games in Niagara Region Postponed

Today, the Honourable Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries issued the following statement on the postponement of the 2021 Canada Summer Games in Niagara region.

“The health and well-being of all Ontarians, including our athletes, coaches, parents and fans, remains our top priority.

The Canada Games Council and the 2021 Canada Games Host Society have made the difficult decision to postpone the Niagara 2021 Canada Summer Games.

Our government supports this decision. We believe that this postponement will ensure the health and safety of all of the Games participants, the Niagara community and visitors from across the country, while working towards a successful Games experience in 2022.

We are committed to working with all our partners, to ensure that when it is safe to do so, the 2022 Canada Summer Games will provide a phenomenal Games experience, both in terms of sport competitions and cultural events.”