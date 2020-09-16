Sixteenth Sunday after Pentecost – Creation Time 2 in the Season of Pentecost
Although we cannot meet for Worship together you may like to read the Scriptures for September 20, 2020.
Exodus 16: 2-15 Bread & quails to feed the people. .
Psalm 105 Parts One and Four
Philippians 1: 21-30 For me, to live is Christ.
Matthew 20: 1-16 Daily wages for the labourers; what is fair?
To Ponder: For what old country or former time do you long? Why? Where is God guiding you?
Gathering Pentecost 2 2020 pg. 11 – used with permission
Lorna Chiupka is preparing Bulletins for Morning Worship each Sunday & delivers them. If you would like to be included please call 856-1518. The U.C. W. requests that ALL items for the next THRIFT SHOP be saved at Home as we cannot enter the Church TO SORT.
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- Happenings at Wawa First United – Sixteenth Sunday after Pentecost - September 16, 2020
- TBSO announces new 59.5 Season - September 14, 2020
- North Algoma’s COVID-19 Assessment Centre is Moving! - September 14, 2020