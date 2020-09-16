Breaking News

Happenings at Wawa First United – Sixteenth Sunday after Pentecost

Sixteenth Sunday after Pentecost – Creation Time 2 in the Season of Pentecost
Although we cannot meet for Worship together you may like to read the Scriptures for September 20, 2020.
Exodus 16: 2-15           Bread & quails to feed the people.           .
Psalm 105                     Parts One and Four
Philippians 1: 21-30   For me, to live is Christ.
Matthew 20: 1-16        Daily wages for the labourers; what is fair?
To Ponder: For what old country or former time do you long? Why? Where is God guiding you?
Gathering  Pentecost 2   2020  pg. 11 – used with permission
Lorna Chiupka is preparing  Bulletins for Morning Worship each Sunday & delivers them.   If you would like to be included please call 856-1518. The U.C. W. requests that ALL items for the next THRIFT SHOP be saved at Home as we cannot enter the Church TO SORT.
