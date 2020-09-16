Happenings at Wawa First United – Sixteenth Sunday after Pentecost

Sixteenth Sunday after Pentecost – Creation Time 2 in the Season of Pentecost

Although we cannot meet for Worship together you may like to read the Scriptures for September 20, 2020.

Exodus 16: 2-15 Bread & quails to feed the people. .

Psalm 105 Parts One and Four

Philippians 1: 21-30 For me, to live is Christ.

Matthew 20: 1-16 Daily wages for the labourers; what is fair?

To Ponder: For what old country or former time do you long? Why? Where is God guiding you?

Gathering Pentecost 2 2020 pg. 11 – used with permission

Lorna Chiupka is preparing Bulletins for Morning Worship each Sunday & delivers them. If you would like to be included please call 856-1518. The U.C. W. requests that ALL items for the next THRIFT SHOP be saved at Home as we cannot enter the Church TO SORT.