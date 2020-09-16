Frost Advisory for Tonight

Frost advisory in effect for:

CITY OF THUNDER BAY

KENORA – NESTOR FALLS

DRYDEN – IGNACE

FORT FRANCES – RAINY LAKE

ATIKOKAN – UPSALA – QUETICO

SUPERIOR WEST

RED LAKE – EAR FALLS

SIOUX LOOKOUT – SAVANT LAKE

LAKE NIPIGON – WABAKIMI

GERALDTON – MANITOUWADGE – HORNEPAYNE

NIPIGON – MARATHON – SUPERIOR NORTH

WAWA – WHITE RIVER – PUKASKWA

AGAWA – LAKE SUPERIOR PARK

SEARCHMONT – MONTREAL RIVER HARBOUR – BATCHAWANA BAY

KAPUSKASING – HEARST

TIMMINS – COCHRANE

GREATER SUDBURY AND VICINITY

CHAPLEAU – GOGAMA

KIRKLAND LAKE – TEMISKAMING SHORES – TEMAGAMI

ELLIOT LAKE – RANGER LAKE

NORTH BAY – WEST NIPISSING.

Some plants may be damaged or even destroyed by frost.

Widespread frost is expected across a large portion of Northern Ontario Thursday morning as temperatures dip to near or below the freezing mark.

Cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas. Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees.