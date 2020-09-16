Frost Advisory for Tonight

Frost advisory in effect for:
KENORA – NESTOR FALLS
DRYDEN – IGNACE
FORT FRANCES – RAINY LAKE
ATIKOKAN – UPSALA – QUETICO
SUPERIOR WEST
RED LAKE – EAR FALLS
SIOUX LOOKOUT – SAVANT LAKE
LAKE NIPIGON – WABAKIMI
GERALDTON – MANITOUWADGE – HORNEPAYNE
NIPIGON – MARATHON – SUPERIOR NORTH
WAWA – WHITE RIVER – PUKASKWA
AGAWA – LAKE SUPERIOR PARK
SEARCHMONT – MONTREAL RIVER HARBOUR – BATCHAWANA BAY
KAPUSKASING – HEARST
TIMMINS – COCHRANE
GREATER SUDBURY AND VICINITY
CHAPLEAU – GOGAMA
KIRKLAND LAKE – TEMISKAMING SHORES – TEMAGAMI
ELLIOT LAKE – RANGER LAKE
NORTH BAY – WEST NIPISSING.
Some plants may be damaged or even destroyed by frost.
Widespread frost is expected across a large portion of Northern Ontario Thursday morning as temperatures dip to near or below the freezing mark.
Cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas. Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees.
