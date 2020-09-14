North Algoma’s COVID-19 Assessment Centre is Moving!

The Lady Dunn Health Centre and the Municipality of Wawa collaborated to launch the COVID-19 Assessment Centre on April 6th, 2020 at the Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre (MMCC).

With the province in Stage Three of its reopening plan, the Assessment Centre will operate out of the MMCC up until September 14th, 2020 as the Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre prepares to reopen. The Assessment Centre will then move to the Lady Dunn Health Centre site (Ambulance Entrance) as of September 16th, 2020.

Details on how to access the new site will be forthcoming. We would like to express our deepest gratitude to the Municipality of Wawa for enabling access to COVID-19 testing closer to home for more than 1400 North Algoma residents and workers since opening.

If you have any questions or comments please email [email protected]