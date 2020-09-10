Thunder Bay OPP – Investigate Attempted Murder

On September 9, 2020, at approximately 2:15 pm officers of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Thunder Bay Detachment were called to investigate an incident on Luakka Laine, Ware Township (off of Auto Road which is off of Highway 102) where someone was run over by a vehicle. Police arrived and located an unresponsive male. The male was transported to a local hospital and later flown to Winnipeg with serious injuries.

Douglas WITOL, 63 years old of Thunder Bay, ON has been arrested and charged with Attempt to Commit Murder contrary to Section 239 (1) (b) of the Criminal Code.

The accused appeared today in the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay.

The North West Region Crime Unit, Traffic Collision Investigators, Highway Safety Division and Forensic Identification Services are assisting the Thunder Bay Detachment in this investigation.

Any person with information regarding this investigation should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or access their website at: http://www.p3tips.com/273 where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.