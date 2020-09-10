East Algoma OPP – Looking for help in locating stolen ATV

The East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are asking for assistance in regards to a side by side that was stolen sometime between August 23 and September 5, 2020 from a property on Mashagama Lake off Ranger Lake Road.
The side by side is a 2017 Polaris Ranger XP900, camo colour, black rock slider fender protectors, black roof, Big Horn tires, half windshield, and a full size hitch. Approximate value is $18,000. It had an Ontario off road vehicle plate 4JD26, and bears a VIN# 3NSRTA871HG966126.
Contact information for the Ontario Provincial Police is 1-888-310-1122 or 911 can be used if it is an emergency.
Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at:
www.saultstemarie.crimestoppersweb.com
You may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.
