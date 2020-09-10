East Algoma OPP – Arrest made in multiple theft occurences

On August 24, 2020, members of the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested a person in relation to multiple theft related occurrences over the past couple months in the Thessalon area.

On April 25, 2020 a person reported their wallet, containing identification and credit cards, was stolen from their residence on Ingram Road in Thessalon. After police conducted a thorough investigation, it was learned numerous cards were used at retail stores and bank machines in the area.

On August 15, 2020 a camp was broken in to in the Huron Shores Township area. Numerous tools, chainsaws, and generators were stolen. After police investigation, a search warrant was executed at a residence on McFadden Drive, Huron Shores Township. Stolen property was retrieved from that location.

On August 24, 2020 a person was arrested and charged.

Travis SIMONS, 42 years of age, of Plumber Additional Township was charged with:

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000 – in Canada, contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC),

Possession of a Credit Card, contrary to section 342(1)(c) of the CC,

Use of Credit Card (six counts), contrary to section 342(1)(c) of the CC,

Theft Under $5000 (six counts), contrary to section 334(b) of the CC.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Blind River on November 5, 2020.