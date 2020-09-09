SE OPP White River – Thunder Bay Male Charged after Altercation

On September 8, 2020, at approximately 3:30 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to an altercation on Elgin Street in White River.

Although assault charges were declined by both involved parties, one of the pair was found to be breaching their court ordered release conditions.

As a result of the investigation, Cody EWING-MILLARD, 27 years-of-age, from Thunder Bay, was arrested and charged with the following:

Fail to Comply with Probation Order, contrary to section 733.1(1) of the Criminal Code (CC) (Two Counts).

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on October 5, 2020, in Wawa.