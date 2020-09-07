MPP Charlie Angus – Labour Day

Labour Day is about learning our history and applying the lessons of the struggle to improve workplace life.

A huge lesson can be learned from the militancy of the Elliot Lake uranium miners. On April 18, 1974 one thousand miners at Denison mine walked off the job in a wild cat strike. They weren’t striking over wages but over the right to a healthy work environment. The miners had been struggling with high accident rates and a frighteningly high level of lung cancer in the workforce. Government scientists had been studying the situation for some time and knew that the men were dying from radiation exposure. But neither government, nor management had bothered to tell the workers and their families.