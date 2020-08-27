Marathon OPP investigate Aggravated Assault

On August 22, 2020 at approximately 10:30 pm the members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Marathon Detachment were called to a Whitman Court residence in Marathon for a serious assault that occurred.

Police attended and located a person with wounds to the facial area. The victim was taken locally for medical assistance and air lifted to Thunder Bay for further treatment.

As a result of the investigation, Taylor JOHNSON, 21 years old of Marathon has been charged with aggravated assault contrary to section 268 of the Criminal Code.

The accused appeared in the Ontario Court of Justice on August 23, 2020 and is scheduled next to attend on October 8, 2020 to answer to the charges.

Any person with information regarding this investigation should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or access their website at: http://www.p3tips.com/273 where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.