Morning News Tidbits – August 26

Weather – Mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 20. Humidex 25. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight – Showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening and after midnight. Low 15.

Statistics from Algoma Public Health – August 21, 2020

Algoma Public Health is in the process of transitioning to a new provincial public health case and contact management system for COVID-19 tracking and reporting. APH will now be reporting testing numbers from Monday to Friday only. Pending numbers will no longer be reported, however, we will still report any positive cases daily.

Tested (1) 24,633 Positive 27 Negative 24,118 Deceased 0 Resolved (2) 27 Updated: August 25, 2020

(1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

News Tidbits:

There are thirteen active fires across the Northeast Region, all of which are being observed. The fire hazard is low to moderate across the Northeast Region today.

Dr. Dirk Huyer, Chief Coroner for Ontario, and Dr. Barbara Yaffe, Associate Chief Medical Officer of Health, will be joined by Nancy Naylor, Deputy Minister of Education, to hold a technical briefing at 11 a.m.

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education, Dr. Dirk Huyer, Chief Coroner for Ontario, and Dr. David Williams, Chief Medical Officer of Health, to make an announcement at 1 p.m.