Morning News Tidbits – August 25

Weather – A mix of sun and cloud. High 19. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight – Partly cloudy. Low 7.

Statistics from Algoma Public Health – August 21, 2020

Algoma Public Health is in the process of transitioning to a new provincial public health case and contact management system for COVID-19 tracking and reporting. APH will now be reporting testing numbers from Monday to Friday only. Pending numbers will no longer be reported, however, we will still report any positive cases daily.

Tested (1) 24,431 Positive 27 Negative 23,866 Deceased 0 Resolved (2) 27 Updated: August 21, 2020

(1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

News Tidbits:

There are fourteen active fires across the Northeast Region, all of which are being observed.

Currently the fire hazard is mostly low to moderate in the Northeast Region. A number of communities south of Hwy 11 North are maintaining a high hazard today: from the northern portion of the Wawa sector, across to Hearst and eastward including Smooth Rock Falls, Foleyet, Timmins and Kirkland Lake, as well as their surrounding areas