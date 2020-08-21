Investing in Northern Ontario’s Tourism Industry

The Ontario government is investing $1.2 million through Destination Ontario and Destination Northern Ontario for a new multi-seasonal marketing campaign encouraging domestic tourism within Northern Ontario. In market this summer, fall and winter, the campaign will encourage Northern Ontario tourism – providing a much-needed boost to local tourism industries.

Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries, was joined by Ross Romano, Minister of Colleges and Universities and MPP for Sault St. Marie, to make the announcement during her Northern Ontario tour.

Developed in partnership with tourism stakeholders, the digital and social media summer campaign is running throughout August and encourages domestic travel in the Northwestern region. Celebrating the unlimited outdoor adventure opportunities, including angling, resorts, lodges, paddling, hiking, camping and leisure touring (i.e. car, RV, motorcycle), the campaign is designed to highlight the many great reasons to visit Northern Ontario in the summertime. The fall and winter campaigns will be developed with Northern Ontario partners and will expand to cover destinations across the north, with content highlighting the many seasonal activities available to visitors, such as hiking and angling in the fall, and snowmobiling and ice fishing in the winter.

As the province continues to gradually reopen, Ontario’s tourism and hospitality industry is implementing stringent measures to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone. Visitors are encouraged to review current COVID-19 updates before visiting attractions and are asked to respect health and safety guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.