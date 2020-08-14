SE OPP Wawa – Respond to Chemical Spill near Rabbit Blanket Lake

On August 13, 2020, at approximately 4:40 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a chemical spill on Highway 17 near Rabbit Blanket Lake.

A commercial motor vehicle was forced to take evasive action in order to avoid a collision which resulted in one of its onboard totes to rupture and leak its contents onto the roadway. The chemical was later identified as a pesticide. The Ministry of the Environment was advised.

Highway 17 was re-opened at approximately 9:00 p.m. last night, and a hazardous materials cleanup team attended the scene.