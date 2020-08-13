Hwy 17 (Wawa to SSM) OPEN

Aug 13, 2020 at 21:52

Wawa-news has been told that Hwy 17 is now open to one lane. Please exercise caution in the area as emergency services and OPP are still at scene.

Highway 17 is closed at this time at Rabbit Blanket due to a transport trailer rollover. Reports from the scene are that the truck is carrying hazardous materials. The Wawa Fire Department was paged out.

Wawa-news will update when more information is known.