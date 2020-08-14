Letter from Algoma Family Services

To all our clients, community partners, and funders:

On behalf of the extraordinary team at Algoma Family Services (AFS), we are pleased to announce the resumption of in-person services. We recognize the last four and a half months have been challenging for many children, youth, adults, and families. While our offices were closed in March, we continued to provide many of our services virtually, either by phone or through video conferencing. We acknowledge this form of service was not either available or comfortable for many, and we are pleased to resume our in-person services on Monday, August 17th.

The team at AFS has put into place the necessary safeguards to ensure the safety of those receiving in-person services at all our offices. Like many other businesses and organizations, COVID-19 screening procedures are in place, and those coming to the office will be required to wear a mask unless there is a health condition that prevents a mask being worn. Waiting and meeting room areas have been rearranged, as such, there will be a limit in terms of the number of people allowed in a space at a given time. A six-foot distance will be maintained by our staff, and plexiglass partitions will be used in rooms where a six-foot distance is not possible. Masks and hand sanitizer will be available. All meeting rooms will be cleaned before and after each visit. Enhanced cleaning will also take place each night.

In-person services will be appointment based, please call our main office number (705) 945-5050 to book an appointment. Virtual services will continue. Clients can expect to receive a blended model of service that will involve both in-person and virtual services where possible.

We thank our clients, community partners, and funders for your patience and understanding during the last four and half months of our service shift as a result of the pandemic. These are challenging times, and AFS is committed to being there for those that need us in their time of need.

Please visit our Facebook page and website for more information on the resumption of our in-person services, and to watch a video on what you can expect when coming to our offices. Call 705-945-5050 for further information on AFS Services. Call Algoma Public Health at 705-759-5404 or 1-866-892-0172 or visit their website for information regarding COVID-19.

Together we will get through this situation, and be stronger because of it.

Pam Ficociello, Board President and Ali Juma, CEO