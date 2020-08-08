SE OPP Wawa – Sobriety Check Leads to Disqualifed Driving Charge

On August 7, 2020, at approximately 10:30 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were patrolling Highway 17 near Agawa Bay.

Officers caught up to an SUV driving very slowly and unsteadily. A traffic stop was initiated to determine if the driver was impaired. The driver was found to be sober, however, prohibited from driving a motor vehicle.

As a result of the investigation, Jose RAMIREZ SOSA, 44 years-of-age, from Calgary, was arrested and charged with the following:

Operation While Prohibited under the Criminal Code (CC), contrary to section 320.18(1)(a) of the CC.

The vehicle was towed and impounded for 45 days.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on September 14, 2020, in Wawa.