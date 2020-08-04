Nipissing OPP investigate Drowning in Halfway Lake

On August 2, 2020 at 7:10 p.m., officers from the Nipissing West (Sudbury) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Sudbury Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a report of a possible drowning in Halfway Lake at the Halfway Lake Provincial Park, Antrim Township.

Investigation revealed a group of seven people went out on Halfway Lake at approximately 6:00 p.m. Three males were in one canoe, two males in another canoe and two kayaks had sole occupants.

Approximately one hour later, one of the kayaks capsized. At this time, one of the three males in the canoe jumped in the water to assist his friend. As he jumped out, the canoe overturned, thus sending the other two males in the water. One of the males went under water and was subsequently located by one of his friends in a semi-conscious state. The victim was taken to shore and then transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The deceased has been identified as Rishabh SHAH, age 23, from Sudbury.

All seven individuals were not wearing a lifejacket nor did they have any lifejackets or lifesaving equipment on board. Alcohol was not involved.

A post mortem examination has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing under the direction of the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service (OCC-OFPS). Foul play is not suspected.