SE OPP Wawa – Morning Collision leads to Impaired Charges

On August 1, 2020, at approximately 7:00 a.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a single motor vehicle collision on Highway 17 in Bailloquet Township.

Officers arrived on scene and found that the driver had fled the scene on foot. At approximately 8:35 a.m., an officer spotted the driver walking on Highway 17 and placed them under arrest. Further investigation revealed that the driver was impaired by alcohol.

As a result of the investigation, Tanner PADDOCK, 25 years-of-age, from Wawa, was charged with the following:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the Criminal Code (CC),

Dangerous operation, contrary to section 320.13(1) of the CC,

Failure to stop after accident, contrary to section 320.16(1) of the CC, and

Race a motor vehicle – stunt, contrary to section 172(1) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA).

The driver was issued a 90 day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension (ADLS) and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on September 14, 2020, in Wawa.

Editor’s Note: the collision was just east of the Northern Lights Ford Dealership.