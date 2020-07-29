From the Branch – July 29

The freshly repainted sign looks good and we thank Comrade Jim Aquino for the professional job he did. Yes, the Legion is open again and we hope that soon we will be able to have our Ladies Auxiliary dish up some good meals, and maybe soon a Fish Fry or Wing Ding. I am sure just to get back to the Legion Hall is already progress.

Watching the news from the Netherlands I saw that because of the COVID-19 the annual 4 day Nijmegen March was cancelled. The Ceremony at the Groesbeek Canadian War Cemetery went on; even though on a small scale. So even now they will remember them! Usually they have a turnout of 40,000 marchers including several military marchers from many countries including Canada. So everyone is looking forward to 2021.

Johnnie was in class and asked the teacher if he could go to the bathroom.

The teacher said ”NO, not now.”

A while later Johnnie asked once again to go to the bathroom

And again the teacher said “NO”

A while later the teacher asked Johnnie “Where is the Atlantic Ocean?”

So Johnnie answered….”Under my chair!!”.

To all our Comrades sick at home, in the hospital or nursing homes you are in our thoughts and prayers and we wish you well.