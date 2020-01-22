From the Branch – January 22

We are still looking back 75 years ago when our veterans were in the Netherlands after liberating the west coast of France, Belgium and Holland’s southern part and were now in Nijmegen and along the Waal river which was the last point the operation Market Garden got in September. But the Waal Bridge was taken and held. With the Waal river between the German forces at the North Shore and the Canadians at the south, many Dutch resistance fighters made nightly crossing to get downed Allied pilots from the occupied areas to the liberated part at the cost of their lives if caught. This was also the way for young men to cross and join the armies or get weapons north for the resistance.

At the Branch we will soon have our lift up and running and plan to celebrate this after everything is completed.

With Valentine’s Day coming and the Dinner and Dance planned… GENTLEMEN this would be an appreciated gesture to treat your LOVE for a night to remember. So get your reservations in and book a couple of seats. You will get rewarded! …or join the gang on February 15th at the Wing Ding at 4.00 pm till 7.00 pm and after Dance the night away with your LOVE.

A couple out for a walk with their little daughter came upon a lady painting the landscape.

So the little girl whispered to her mother ” I feel sorry for this lady that she cannot afford a CAMERA!”

To all our Comrades sick at home, in the hospital or nursing homes you are in our thoughts and prayers and we wish you well.