Possible highway Delays – Hwy 17 (Montreal River Hill) UPDATE

At 3:30 this morning, Ontario511 reported that Highway 17 had been cleared (open). The eastbound lane and eastbound shoulder had been closed due to a transport on fire. From the mapping on Ontario511, the transport appeared to be on the hill east of the Montreal River, where the old gas station used to be. Some reports are that this transport was carrying a load of lumber from White River Forest Products. There has been no word if the load was lost.

A Wawa-news reader has sent these photos of a transport on fire on the Montreal River Hill. Emergency Services are not yet on scene, and it appears that everyone is safe. There may be a temporary highway closure, or delay.

Wawa-news will update as information becomes available.