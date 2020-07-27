SSM OPP – Tractor Trailer engulfed in fire

On July 25, 2020 at approximately 4:30 p.m., members of the Sault Ste. Marie Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the Batchewana Fire Department responded to a tractor trailer on fire in the southbound lanes of Highway 17 North in Slater Township.

The transport was loaded with wood at the time of the fire which became engulfed.

The driver of the transport was not injured as a result of the fire.