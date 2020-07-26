Morning News Tidbits – July 26

Weather – Mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers early this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 27 except 21 near Lake Superior. Humidex 35 except 28 near Lake Superior. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers late this evening and overnight with risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low 17.

Marine Forecast – Wind west 15 knots diminishing to variable 10 near noon then becoming south 10 this evening. Wind becoming northwest 10 overnight then increasing to west 15 near noon Monday. Waves one metre subsiding to one half metre or less this afternoon then building to one Monday afternoon. Showers ending this morning with a risk of thunderstorms. Showers tonight with a risk of thunderstorms. Fog patches dissipating Monday morning.



Statistics from Algoma Public Health – July 24, 2020 (8:30 a.m.)

Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:

Sault Ste. Marie & Area

Central & East Algoma

Elliot Lake & Area

Tested 19,126 Positive 27 Negative 18,293 Pending 806 Deceased 0 Resolved 27

Total confirmed cases by area of residence

Central & East Algoma – 2

Elliot Lake & Area – 3

North Algoma – No

Sault Ste. Marie & Area – 22

News Tidbits:

There are eight active fires across the region. All eight fires are being observed. The fire hazard is moderate to high in most of the Northeast Region, with the exception of a few small areas that are showing a low hazard this afternoon.

There are 19 active fires in the Northwest Region. Five fires are not under control, six fires are being held, four fires are under control and four fires are being observed. Four fires were declared out today. The fire hazard is mainly low to moderate across the Northwest Region. Pockets of high hazard are present in the Red Lake, Sioux Lookout and Nipigon sectors.

We Have Always Been Here by Samra Habib, wins Canada Reads 2020. We Have Always Been Here is a memoir that tells the story of the Samra Habib; ajournalist and photographer. Raised in Pakistan, experiencing religious persecution, becoming a refugee and her arrival to Canada,and her journey of coming out as a proud queer Muslim woman. Eden Robinson’s novel Son of a Trickster, a story about a teenage boy who discovers his connection to the Haisla trickster Wee’jit.