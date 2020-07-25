Morning News Tidbits – July 25

Weather – Cloudy. High 26. Humidex 34. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight – A few showers ending overnight then cloudy. Risk of thunderstorms this evening and after midnight. Fog patches developing overnight. Local amount 25 mm. Low 17.

Marine Forecast – Wind south 15 knots veering to southwest 15 this evening then diminishing to light Sunday morning. Waves one metre subsiding to one half metre or less near noon Sunday. Showers tonight with a risk of thunderstorms. Showers Sunday evening with a risk of thunderstorms. Fog patches.

Statistics from Algoma Public Health – July 24, 2020 (8:30 a.m.)

Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:

Sault Ste. Marie & Area

Central & East Algoma

Elliot Lake & Area

Tested 18,972 Positive 27 Negative 18,138 Pending 762 Deceased 0 Resolved 26

Total confirmed cases by area of residence

Central & East Algoma – 2

Elliot Lake & Area – 3

North Algoma – No

Sault Ste. Marie & Area – 22

News Tidbits:

There are nine active fires across the region. All nine fires are being observed. The fire hazard varies from low to moderate in most areas located south of Greater Sudbury in the Northeast Region. North of Greater Sudbury, the fire hazard ranges from moderate to extreme. Areas west of Hearst along highway 631 and northward; as well as an area north of the community of Cochrane are showing an extreme hazard this afternoon.

There are currently 18 active forest fires in the Northwest Region. Eight are not under control, two are being held, four are under control, and four are being observed. The forest fire hazard is mainly high to extreme with areas of low to moderate hazard in northern Red Lake district.

Media reports are that the old Buchanan Northern Hardwoods mill in Rosslyn was destroyed by fire last night. The mill opened in 1997, went into protection in January 2011, at that time it had 140 to 150 employees.

The Algoma District School Board (ADSB) and the Conseil scolaire public du Grand Nord de l’Ontario (CSPGNO) have received approval from the Ministry of Education to proceed with building a new, JK-12 school in Blind River, ON, in which students from both Boards (ADSB K-12 and CSPGNO K-8) will share the school space.

Ontario’s Auditor General, Bonnie Lysyk, has confirmed an investigation into the Ford government’s misleading spending claims of $174 million, flagged by the Financial Accountability Officer in his recent report on the Ontario Autism program.

Moose Cree First Nation near Moose Factory, Ontario has passed a by-law that will allow the Chief and Council to remove drug dealers from the First Nation Reserve. “Effective immediately, Chief & Council have enacted a bylaw addressing the transportation, sale, and distribution of illegal drugs on Moose Factory Island. The new bylaw gives Chief & Council the authority to issue Community Protection Orders to protect community health and safety. Community Protection Orders may limit access to the reserve by any MCFN members or non-members who participate in dealing drugs on the reserve. Where necessary, Chief & Council may banish such drug dealers from the reserve, both members and non-members.”

This is similiar to action taken by Pic Mobert First Nation to protect their members.